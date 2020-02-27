

The International Skating Union (ISU), Skate Canada and Art on Ice are pleased to announce that Eli Rose, Cirque Éloize and Momento Sounds will be performing at the inaugural ISU Skating Awards. The ISU Skating Awards will take place at the conclusion of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships® 2020 in Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 16:00.

Eli Rose

The French-Canadian pop star translated her experiences into energetic and emotionally charged anthems, Eli Rose tells unforgettable and undeniable tales through catchy and candid urban-influenced Francophone pop on her 2019 self-titled full-length debut, Eli Rose [Maison Barclay Canada / Universal Music Canada]. The 10-song album includes collaborations with Ruffsound (Koriass, Loud, Zaho), DRMS (Ariane Moffatt, Fanny Bloom), Realmind (Loud, Allie X), Banx & Ranx (Sean Paul, Ella Eyre), June Nawakii (Nicki Minaj), Billboard (Britney Spears, Shakira) and Mike Clay (Robotaki, Clay and Friends). A near-decade career prepared her to share such a candid story. She first made waves as one half of Eli et Papillon releasing two albums in 2011 and 2015. She dove into creating her proper debut in 2018 and prefaced the album by dropping “Tôt ou tard” and the follow-up single “Carrousel” written in collaboration with Montreal duo Banx & Ranx.

Cirque Éloize

A driving force in the circus art reinvention movement, Cirque Éloize has been creating award-winning entertainment content for more than 25 years and ranks among the world’s leading contemporary circuses. Cirque Éloize has taken part in numerous prestigious international festivals and has seduced both New York’s Broadway and London’s West End. Its productions are crafted for a wide range of audiences and have been embraced by over fifty cultures. Cirque Éloize’s productions have proudly boasted more than 6,000 performances in over 600 cities and have been seen by over 4 million spectators. Saloon and HOTEL are the two international touring shows under the Cirque Éloize banner with their newest creation Serge Fiori, Seul Ensemble presented in Quebec.

Momento Sounds

Momento was founded by award winning Canadian musicians, Jonathan Chan and Jan Bislin in 2013 while completing their studies at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in the UK. They have performed all over Europe, North America and China. Self described as genre fluid producers, they construct their sets with the sole intent of creating a multifaceted journey filled with emotional twists and turns. Going from competing against each other in numerous competitions to joining forces, Jonathan and Jan have formed to create a unique sound dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the violin while bringing music to the masses.

The ISU Skating Awards, which combine the excitement of the traditional exhibition gala with the glitz and glamour of an awards show presented by Anouk Meunier and Elvis Stojko, were created to honor the world’s best Skaters competing at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2020. In keeping with the exhibition gala tradition, the 2020 world medalists will perform an exhibition number coupled with live musical acts and exciting production numbers that combine contemporary skating and dance. Awards will be handed out to Skaters, Coaches and Choreographers in seven categories.

ISU Skating Awards categories

Most Valuable Skater: Honors the Single Skater or Pair or Ice Dance Couple who best managed to increase the level of popularity of Figure Skating with their fan base, media attention and sponsor appreciation. Best Costume: Honors the Single Skater or Pair or Ice Dance Couple whose costume reflects creativity, contemporary implementation, fashion, style and originality. Most Entertaining Program: Honors the Single Skater or Pair or Ice Dance Couple whose program had the best music selection, expression, creativity, contemporary implementation, originality and overall performance. Best Newcomer: Honors a talented Single Skater or Pair or Ice Dance Couple competing very successfully in ISU Events on the Senior level for the first season. Best Choreographer: Honors the choreographic work of a Choreographer who successfully inspired one or several Single Skaters and/or Pairs and/or Ice Dance Couples. Best Coach: Honors a Coach who delivered professional and efficient work and achieved outstanding results with one or several Single Skaters and/or Pairs and/or Ice Dance Couples. Lifetime Achievement Award: Honors a Figure Skating legend having achieved great success and popularity and is considered a role model in the Figure Skating World.

About International Skating Union

The International Skating Union (ISU), founded in 1892, is the oldest governing international winter sport federation and the exclusive international sport federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) administering the sports of Figure Skating (Single & Pair Skating and Ice Dance), Synchronized Skating, Speed Skating and Short Track Speed Skating worldwide. The objectives of the ISU are to regulate, govern, promote and develop its sports on the basis of friendship and mutual understanding between athletes. Currently three ISU disciplines are included in the Olympic Winter Games program (Figure Skating, Speed Skating and Short Track Speed Skating). For further information please visit isu.org.

About Skate Canada

A not-for-profit organization, Skate Canada is the oldest figure skating organization in the world and is recognized by the Government of Canada, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and the International Skating Union as the governing body for the sport of figure skating in Canada. As the largest learn-to-skate teaching organization in Canada, Skate Canada is dedicated to creating a nation of skaters both recreationally and competitively. Skate Canada is comprised of ten regional sections that are made up of over 1,200 skating clubs and 180,000 members, including over 10,000 volunteers and coaches who are dedicated to creating safe and healthy learning, training, and working environments in our communities. For further information please visit skatecanada.ca.

About Art on Ice

Internationally-renowned music stars performing their greatest hits live, the world’s elite Olympic and Championship ice skaters choreographed in perfect synchronization and an unforgettable show with spectacular special effects – this combination of superlatives is enough to melt the ice.

Year after year, millions of viewers, whether live in the stadium or at home in front of the TV, are enchanted by the passion and power of Art on Ice and its artists.

A star-studded line-up, breathtaking performances and a show rich in emotion all converge to create an unsurpassable experience. That is Art on Ice. For Further information please visit www.artonice.com.

